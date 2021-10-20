Tech
Karen Longwell
Posted about a minute ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc website

The TTC is finally getting a new website with a whole bunch of new features

Tech
Karen Longwell
Posted about a minute ago
Report Inaccuracy

A long-awaited and much needed new TTC website launches this week and the design focus is on mobile phones.

A new website was promised back in 2018 when Brad Ross, who was the TTC's executive director of corporate and customer communications at the time, admitted the old version was "not mobile friendly" or "world class accessible."

After multiple delays, the TTC said the company designing the new website shut down and that the commission's legal team was working to have the code transferred to them.

The new website is finally ready to launch this week, according to the TTC website.

The site design is based on feedback from users of the current website, with the new TTC.ca "much more accessible user experience."

The mobile-friendly site has a simple layout with search and filter capabilities.

The new site will include:

  • A mobile-first, responsive design
  • Simplified content and user experience
  • Status dashboards for subway lines, surface routes, elevators and escalators
  • Live service alerts widget

Later this fall, the TTC plans to roll out another new feature – bus time integration.

"This will allow customers to see in real time exactly where the buses are in relation to the stop," the announcement notes.

The TTC worked with accessibility experts and the Advisory Committee for Accessible Transit to ensure a positive user experience for people with disabilities navigating the new TTC.ca and to keep it in compliance with the AODA.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Tech

The TTC is finally getting a new website with a whole bunch of new features

That adorable trash panda video game set in Toronto arrives early next year

Everyone in Ontario can now download their vaccine QR code and here's how

Toronto tested the futuristic self-driving shuttle and people were excited

Here's how to download Ontario's new vaccine certificate with QR code

Ontario vaccine passport app launches early and people are finding it super confusing

Massive new innovation district will bring 9,000 jobs to Mississauga

Toronto ranked one of the smartest cities in the world