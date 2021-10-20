The TTC is finally getting a new website with a whole bunch of new features

A long-awaited and much needed new TTC website launches this week and the design focus is on mobile phones.

A new website was promised back in 2018 when Brad Ross, who was the TTC's executive director of corporate and customer communications at the time, admitted the old version was "not mobile friendly" or "world class accessible."

If you missed @cityhallwatcher: the developer hired to build the TTC’s new responsive, accessible website has ceased operations, leading to more delays. TTC has spent $1.3 million so far. Their legal team is now working to get the code transferred. https://t.co/dLBaQhthwY — Matt Elliott (@GraphicMatt) September 24, 2019

After multiple delays, the TTC said the company designing the new website shut down and that the commission's legal team was working to have the code transferred to them.

The new website is finally ready to launch this week, according to the TTC website.

The site design is based on feedback from users of the current website, with the new TTC.ca "much more accessible user experience."

...and why does the TTC website still work in IE6 like ?????? pic.twitter.com/Y5VXKKonGe — fly_high_stixx.flv (@AnalogPentium) December 4, 2020

The mobile-friendly site has a simple layout with search and filter capabilities.

The new site will include:

A mobile-first, responsive design

Simplified content and user experience

Status dashboards for subway lines, surface routes, elevators and escalators

Live service alerts widget

Later this fall, the TTC plans to roll out another new feature – bus time integration.

"This will allow customers to see in real time exactly where the buses are in relation to the stop," the announcement notes.

The TTC worked with accessibility experts and the Advisory Committee for Accessible Transit to ensure a positive user experience for people with disabilities navigating the new TTC.ca and to keep it in compliance with the AODA.