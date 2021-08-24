Toronto just got a new space for creators and social media influencers

Looking for somewhere to shoot a lookbook? Record a podcast? Film a music video? Edit your masterpiece?

Because not every new condo in Toronto comes with its own "TikTok recording studio" (yet) and most people under 40 can't even dream of affording a home with enough room for a dedicated content production space, two local artist development orgs have teamed up to launch the COHO Creative Hub — and it might be exactly what you're looking for.

Billed as "a place for artists, content creators and creative entrepreneurs to thrive and showcase their art," the newly-launched COHO offers access to affordable creative, work, meeting and office spaces within one facility at 1731 Lawrence Ave. E.

The former recording studio has been completely redesigned to incclude everything from an infinity wall and a green screen stage to co-working spaces and fully-equipped vocal booths.

Clients have access to state-of-the-art video equipment, a huge arsenal of props and "countless interesting locales to shoot including a large rooftop, an outdoor courtyard and two-1950s era fire-escapes," according to the venue, which was created and is run by Coalition Music and Canada's Music Incubator (CMI).

"Content creation and perpetuation remains as important as it has been since The Beatles first started making videos and movies, but as the means to view and digest content continues to grow over so many platforms, there is a great need for artists to affordably create digital content to satisfy the demands of fans and to build upon their brand," wrote the organizations in a release announcing the new venture this summer.

"We strategized with our long-standing partners at CMI and have formed CoHo to satisfy this need by offering a variety of still, live and video content capture spaces in our welcoming and creative environment," said Coalition co-founder and CEO Eric Lawrence.

Both Coalition and CMI work in artist management and development, the latter as a non-profit organization, meaning that studio time could also result in some valuable industry connections.

An on-site "partners and artists in residence" program additionally means that anyone who books in will be rubbing elbows with award-winning recording engineers, producers and directors.

Prices vary based on how long a guest books a space for and which space they book — options are plentiful and include cool places like The Chapel (an old concert hall equipped with a platform stage, full audio rig, and concert level lighting) or the Cyclorama (described as "a backdrop for all of your content capturing needs.)

"Pandemic or no pandemic, great creators continue to create and come along," says Lawrence.

"And even though a lot has changed about how the music business works and survives, our desire to help artists and independent entrepreneurs has not."