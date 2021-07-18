New Toronto condo comes with a TikTok recording studio

A Toronto condo development coming on the market soon hopes to tap into a younger market with a recording studio perfect for creating TikTok videos.

As the condo market slowed this summer, developers need to find new ways to bring in buyers. There have been condos offering a salt rock meditation room, a golf simulator room and those towers that come in interesting shapes.

A new condo building at 1001 The Queensway, called Verge Condos in Etobicoke, hopes to attract younger buyers with studio space to record TikTok and other social media videos.

Located at the southwest corner of Islington Avenue and The Queensway, which is currently a parking lot next to a Cineplex, the new mixed-use residential condominium will have 545 units split between two buildings, according to a press release from RioCan Living.

The two mixed-use buildings will be 17-storeys and 11-storeys, and will include over 30,000 square feet of retail space, a new public park and a new service road on the south side of the property.

The proposal is in the application process with the City of Toronto but registration is open now.

Plans for the buildings include wellness and creative work from home spaces, home offices, meeting rooms, but also "soundproof phone booths and a fully-equipped, video-ready content studio with pull-down backdrops and green screens, as well as an audio-recording studio for podcasts and other presentations."

The building is designed by architecture firm Turner Fleischer with DesignAgency creating the interiors.

The focus on work spaces comes from the past year when many people have worked from home.

"Wellness remains incredibly important in providing moments of respite, but we also need to support and design to how our work-life habits are evolving," says Anwar Mekhayech, founding partner, DesignAgency.

"The co-working space and content studio at Verge are a practical response to the increased importance of capturing video and audio and a reflection of new, hybrid work models. And they can easily double as a space for creating fun, social content or having fun with friends. It's about flexibility and inspiration."

There are plans for recreation spaces too.

Amenities include a fitness centre, yoga/meditation studio, pet spa, party room, cocktail lounge and an expansive outdoor terrace with barbeques, chess and shuffleboard games and an outdoor lounge offering south-facing views.

RioCan Living hopes the location will appeal to potential buyers.

"Verge is nearly equal distance to downtown Toronto and downtown Mississauga, offering incredible access to two of Canada's largest cities," says Kalliopi Karkas, assistant vice president, RioCan Living.

It's also a 15-minute drive to Pearson Airport.