Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
89 church street toronto

This new Toronto condo comes with a meditation salt rock wall

Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

One of Toronto's newest condo developments comes with its own meditation salt rock wall room and several other Zen-like features.

The 47-storey condo building, called The Saint at 89 Church St., is a new condo development from Minto Communities Canada.

Currently under construction at Church and Adelaide Streets, the development is scheduled for completion in 2023.

89 church street toronto

The yoga room is one of many places to relax in the building.

Plans for the new build include a pretty Zen looking meditation room where you will find the salt wall. Salt therapy, also known as Halotherapy is said to ease respiratory conditions, help with insomnia and cure some skin conditions.

"Find peace in the communal meditation room with a salt rock wall, the star-gazing and dark meditation room or the private meditation room," reads the description of The Saint's amenities.

89 church street toronto

The spa room has individual soaking tubs. 

The yoga room also looks relaxing and there is a fitness room. Other amenities include bike storage, a co-working space and a sauna.

89 church street toronto

The views of the city will be magnificent from the higher units.

The units, ranging from 403 to 1014 square feet, look elegant and would likely have magnificent views.

There are also some cool, eco-friendly features. A rainwater harvesting system will collect water from roof areas and store it in a cistern for future use by the irrigation system.

89 church street toronto

The open-air Zen Garden provides another place for you to rest and reflect.

There is also an ionized air filtration system to "dramatically" reduce airborne pollutants.

The Saint started construction in September.

Photos by

Minto Communities

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This new Toronto condo comes with a meditation salt rock wall

Historic home in Toronto to be demolished days before it could be given heritage status

Condo sales have dropped by more than 50% in some downtown Toronto buildings

This fun home in Toronto comes with a fire pole and slide

Toronto condo buildings are banning visitors during lockdown

Rents are way down in Toronto compared with elsewhere in the GTA

This under construction condo in Toronto looks like it bends backwards

Toronto home that still operates as a church is for sale