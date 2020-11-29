This new Toronto condo comes with a meditation salt rock wall

One of Toronto's newest condo developments comes with its own meditation salt rock wall room and several other Zen-like features.

The 47-storey condo building, called The Saint at 89 Church St., is a new condo development from Minto Communities Canada.

Currently under construction at Church and Adelaide Streets, the development is scheduled for completion in 2023.

Plans for the new build include a pretty Zen looking meditation room where you will find the salt wall. Salt therapy, also known as Halotherapy is said to ease respiratory conditions, help with insomnia and cure some skin conditions.

"Find peace in the communal meditation room with a salt rock wall, the star-gazing and dark meditation room or the private meditation room," reads the description of The Saint's amenities.

The yoga room also looks relaxing and there is a fitness room. Other amenities include bike storage, a co-working space and a sauna.

The units, ranging from 403 to 1014 square feet, look elegant and would likely have magnificent views.

There are also some cool, eco-friendly features. A rainwater harvesting system will collect water from roof areas and store it in a cistern for future use by the irrigation system.

There is also an ionized air filtration system to "dramatically" reduce airborne pollutants.

The Saint started construction in September.