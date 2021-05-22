Tech
This is when the Ford F-150 Lightning is coming to Canada and how much it will cost

The Ford F-150 Lightning is coming to Canada and it's one the electric vehicle not named Tesla everyone seems to be talking about.

Unfortunately, it seems as though Canadians may have to pay a premium for the all electric pickup truck.

The much-hyped truck, driven this week by U.S. President Joe Biden himself, will cost  just under $40,000 USD which would normally translate to $48,000 CAD using the current exchange rate.

However, those buying the truck from a Canadian dealer should expect prices starting at a whopping $68,000 CAD instead.

Part of the reason for this is Canadians will be buying the XLT variant, which is more expensive than the base model American consumers have the option of buying.

But even in America, the XLT variant still clocks in at several thousand dollars cheaper.

The F-Series has been Canada's best selling line of pickup trucks for 55 years.

With more people pushing for electric cars, the Ford Lightning is hoping to be a hot ticket item for those who love both sticking to what they love while also exploring more climate friendly options.

The Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 edition is expected to be available at dealers later this Spring.

Ford Canada

