This is when the Ford F-150 Lightning is coming to Canada and how much it will cost

The Ford F-150 Lightning is coming to Canada and it's one the electric vehicle not named Tesla everyone seems to be talking about.

Unfortunately, it seems as though Canadians may have to pay a premium for the all electric pickup truck.

President Biden test drives Ford’s new electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck pic.twitter.com/A3jrsIi5mR — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) May 18, 2021

The much-hyped truck, driven this week by U.S. President Joe Biden himself, will cost just under $40,000 USD which would normally translate to $48,000 CAD using the current exchange rate.

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is the future of America's workhorse. It can get up to 300 miles on a single charge, tows 10,000 pounds, and starts under $40,000. https://t.co/L29XWbEhzS pic.twitter.com/SPokrKptSa — Road & Track (@RoadandTrack) May 20, 2021

However, those buying the truck from a Canadian dealer should expect prices starting at a whopping $68,000 CAD instead.

Ford revealed the fully electric F-150 Lightning at an event this week.



In many ways, it's a traditional F-150 truck, except for the light bars across its front end and tailgate and the fact that it runs purely on electricity from lithium-ion batteries. https://t.co/qFEU5A5oMx pic.twitter.com/Pki8EV3sde — CNN (@CNN) May 21, 2021

Part of the reason for this is Canadians will be buying the XLT variant, which is more expensive than the base model American consumers have the option of buying.

But even in America, the XLT variant still clocks in at several thousand dollars cheaper.

The F-Series has been Canada's best selling line of pickup trucks for 55 years.

Ford F-150 Lightning vs. Tesla Cybertruck, Hummer, Rivian and Bollinger: Electric pickups compared - Roadshow https://t.co/NZ9jgO1pf6 pic.twitter.com/bE1cozxve7 — Márcio M. Silva (@marciojmsilva) May 20, 2021

With more people pushing for electric cars, the Ford Lightning is hoping to be a hot ticket item for those who love both sticking to what they love while also exploring more climate friendly options.

The Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 edition is expected to be available at dealers later this Spring.