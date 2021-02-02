Tech
You could be owed more than $300 by Rogers as part of class action lawsuit

Have you ever been forced to pay an exorbitant and (seemingly-arbitrary) "early termination fee" to get out of a cellphone contract? Was your provider at the time Rogers?

You could be owed up to $327.91 thanks to a Canadian judge's ruling in a class action lawsuit against the Big 3 telecom.

Nearly 80,000 former Rogers customers are still believed to be eligible for the reimbursement of "abusive" cancellation charges demanded by the company between February of 2008 and June of 2013.

Together, these unpaid payouts are equal to about eight million dollars — and that's in addition to $18 million already claimed by former Rogers customers in the $26 million total class action lawsuit.

Quebec's Superior Court formally ordered Rogers Wireless Communications to pay out $26 million in relation to its early termination practices on December 5, 2014.

Since that time, millions of dollars have been claimed by former customers, but roughly 78,000 people have yet to come forward, likely because they had no idea they were even eligible for the funds.

With a claim deadline looming of May 31, 2021, a Quebec-based company launched a full-on media campaign this week to alert the public that they might be entitled to reimbursements of either $42.70, $102.86 or $327.91.

If the money isn't claimed, a release from Imédia says that the funds will be "distributed to third parties, in accordance with the law."

Claims can be made right here so long as the following three conditions are met:

  1. You entered into a wireless phone contract with Rogers Wireless Communications between January 1, 2007 and June 30, 2010
  2. You ended (terminated) the contract before the end of its term
  3. You paid the Early Termination Fee (between February 21, 2008 and June 30, 2013)

Should you be deemed eligible, you can request your money by either cheque or Interact e-transfer. Bonne chance!

