A Toronto company is suing Rudy Giuliani for $1.3 billion

A Toronto tech company is making headlines today for launching a massive lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York City and current legal representation for Donald Trump.

The outgoing president had at the end of last year targeted Dominion Voting Systems, a Toronto-born firm that provided electronic hardware and programming for 28 states in the 2020 U.S. federal election, for what he called fraudulent results.

Trump called the company "Radical Left owned," purporting that its technology was "not good or secure," and also suggesting that its interface was glitchy, easy to hack and wasn't held to any national security standards.

Lmao he’s reaching — Sophie (@thesophasauruss) November 19, 2020

As a result, Dominion had to assert that claims about "the integrity of the system or the accuracy of the results" were false as it and its staff faced threats and harassment to the point of having to ramp up security for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Its webpage now includes a detailed FAQ debunking allegations that it in any way impacted President Joe Biden's and Vice-President Kamala Harris's win.

And, it was confirmed on Monday morning that the company is now suing Giuliani for $1.3 billion for spreading disinformation about the election — and that Dominion was somehow behind the phony conspiracy of it being "rigged".

Today legal representatives for #DominionVotingSystems filed a defamation complaint against Rudy Giuliani in the US District Court for the District of Columbia. He continues to make demonstrably false claims and we intend to hold him and others who amplify such claims to account. — Dominion Voting (@dominionvoting) January 25, 2021

The 107-page complaint and demand for jury trial for defamation, as broken by the New York Times, states that Guiliani and his allies "manufactured and disseminated the 'Big Lie,' which foreseeably went viral and deceived millions of people into believing that Dominion had stolen their votes and fixed the election."

It also says that Guiliani fully intended cause harm to the company with his campaign of more than 50 public statements on the topic, and that he successfully did.

BIG WIN FOR HONEST ELECTIONS.



Antrim County Judge in Michigan orders forensic examination of 22 Dominion voting machines.



This is where the untrustworthy Dominion machine flipped 6000 votes from Trump to Biden.



Spiking of votes by Dominion happenned all over the state. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 5, 2020

Guiliani has since stated on his radio show — the same one he used to discuss his beliefs about Dominion and voter fraud — that he is investigating a countersuit against the firm and will be examining "their history, finances and practices fully and completely."