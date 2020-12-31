Freedom Mobile stores continue non-essential shopping in Toronto despite lockdown

A few Toronto cell phone stores, currently restricted in the latest lockdown, appear to be continuing phone sales in-person.

On Dec. 26, Ontario went under a lockdown leaving only essential services open. Under the restrictions, stores are allowed to operate curbside pickup only unless they sell groceries.

It seems as though some cell phone stores may be ignoring the regulations. Under the provincial framework, cell phone stores are allowed to open but not for sales.

"Retail stores operated by a telecommunications provider or service may only permit members of the public to enter the premises by appointment and only for repairs or technical support," the provincial rules state.

At least one cell phone provider does not appear to be sticking to the rules.

"Freedom Mobile knowingly allows its retail stores to do sales knowing full well that this goes against the provincial lockdown," a concerned person told blogTO, wishing to remain anonymous.

A quick call to a Toronto Freedom Mobile store and a blogTO reporter was able to arrange an appointment to buy a phone in person.

Freedom Mobile did not immediately respond for a request to comment on the story. A staff member directed blogTO to the Freedom Mobile COVID-19 response.

The page says stores are open and ready to assist customers as an essential service.

"Visit a store or message an agent," the page reads.

The concerned resident reported his concerns to 311 Toronto and went to a shop to ask them as to why they're open for indoor shopping.

"I have seen some of their stores have an entire family of 6 go into a store, with 3-5 employees and another group of customers," the person said.

He is concerned about the spread given current COVID-19 numbers.

"This is highly inappropriate considering we have reached capacity at our ICU's."