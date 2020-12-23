Here are the biggest online Boxing Day 2020 sales in Canada announced so far

Boxing Day 2020 sales in Canada might look a little different this year, but that doesn't mean you can't still take advantage of those great prices. Some major stores have already announced their deals for everything from fashion to tech. The best part is that you won't have to face the crowds this year.

Here's a roundup of online Boxing Day 2020 sales announced in Canada so far.

From December 24 to January 2, Sport Chek Canada is offering up to 60% off in Boxing Week sales. Select shoes, boots, sports apparel and sporting equipment products qualify for these special savings. They also offer free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Some exceptions may apply.

Staples is having a Boxing Week sale and starting December 25 through 29, you can get free next-day shipping. They have markdowns on electronics like Apple AirPods, Google Nest Minis and HP Printers.

You've probably heard of Endy from their popular mattress advertisements but now is your chance to try it out yourself. For Boxing Week they're offering 10 per cent off on their mattress and all sleep accessories until January 7.

You can expect some big sales from Nordstrom on Boxing Day. Their sneak peek features deals on Free People and Reformation apparel, as well as various footwear.

During Boxing Week, MEC is offering up to 60 per cent off of their clothing, bags and gear. You can also find their footwear and accessories on big sales too.

Microsoft's Boxing Week sales will go live on December 24. Right now they have early select offers on PC gaming accessories, tablets and Microsoft Office programs.

To celebrate Boxing Week, now through December 30, EQ3 is giving you 20 per cent off all products with free local delivery on orders over $500. With all the time you have been spending at home, you might as well make it a place you love.

PetSmart is offering great sales this Boxing Day because the furry animals in your life deserve a gift too. Now through December 27, you can get discounts on treats, toys, accessories and more. Loyalty program members will also get free shipping on all orders over $49.

The big box store is currently offering exclusively online deals, which include up to 50 per cent off on electronics, video games, office supplies, outdoor living and jewellery. There's also 30 per cent off on health supplies, laptops and home decor.

Best Buy is offering their Boxing Day prices, now through December 26, on thousands of items. You can get major appliances, Dyson products and electronics for the lowest prices all year.