Someone in Toronto made a neighbourhood watch website to track gun violence

Toronto has been grappling with a growing gun violence problem for years now, and it only seems to be getting worse.

According to police data, there have been a total of 425 shooting/firearm discharge incidents so far in 2020, and 201 people have been injured or killed as a result.

Tragically, the most recent casualty of the city's gun violence issue is a 12-year-old boy who was shot in North York while walking with his mom earlier this week.

That's why Hassan Mansoor created MySafeAlley, a new website where residents can create an account and report any kind of crime or violence in the city.

"I came up with this after seeing all the gun violence and how innocent people get shot," Mansoor told blogTO.

And it's easy to use, too.

Torontonians simply have to go to the website, create an account for free and report activities ranging from theft, arson, shootings, sounds of gun shots, missing persons, missing persons found and active shooters.

The app will then send an instant text message of reported activities to the users to make them aware of what's happening in the city in that particular moment.

"We needed something to make people aware of what's going on around them," Mansoor said. "This is the 21st century neighbourhood watch."