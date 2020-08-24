Tech
Lauren Scott
Posted 47 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
distillery district wifi

Toronto neighbourhood now offers free public WiFi

Tech
Lauren Scott
Posted 47 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Now you don't have to worry about using up your precious data while wandering through one of the city's most historic neighbourhoods. 

The Distillery District announced Monday that it is partnering with internet service provider Beanfield to offer free WiFi to visitors. 

To connect to the internet, select the network called "Distillery 1 HR Free by Beanfield" to connect.

In a tweet, the Toronto-based fibre optic company says it is "thrilled" to partner with the district, which has had past issues with internet connectivity. 

Twitter users have long complained that the area's businesses largely lack access to free WiFi or a decent internet connection. 

Outages have also been a frequent problem in the neighbourhood.

But some visitors have also embraced the lack of WiFi over the years, harkening back to the area's hip and historic roots.

So if you're in the Distillery District enjoying a drink on the patio or wandering the air-conditioned galleries, you'll have the option to surf the net — or disconnect and enjoy a walk back in time on the cobblestones.

Lead photo by

Spirit of York

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Tech

Toronto neighbourhood now offers free public WiFi

Teksavvy hiked up their internet prices again and people aren't happy

Bell and Telus suffer massive network and service outage in Ontario

Toronto becoming even more of a tech hub as U.S. dominance wanes

Toronto startup is helping restaurants do contact tracing

Apple Stores in Toronto are about to open and here are the details

Ontario updates math curriculum to include personal finance and coding skills

Toronto startup mapping the least busy walking routes so you can social distance