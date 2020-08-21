Teksavvy hiked up their internet prices again and people aren't happy

TekSavvy has hiked up its prices, and users of the service provider aren't happy.

People have been taking to social media to complain about rising prices from the Ontario-based internet service provider, which announced Wednesday that existing customers will see more expensive billing starting Oct. 1.

New customers just joining Teksavvy have already seen more expensive rates than previously offered.

According to Teksavvy, service prices will be going up by $5 per month for download speeds of 15 Mbps., and $10 more for anything faster than that.

The independent telecommunications company released a statement on Monday to customers explaining the reason for their price hike, pointing the finger at the federal government and big telecom carriers like Bell Canada, Rogers, and Telus.

Michael Stanford, TekSavvy's VP of Marketing, says that they've been forced to raise prices due to "the actions of the big telecom companies who want to suppress competition."

"Some of our customers have expressed displeasure from the rate hike, which is only natural, and we understand that," said Stanford. "We also understand that it’s not easy times for many Canadians who are feeling economic pressure due to the pandemic."

But TekSavvy's price hike comes after applying discounts to over 80 per cent of its customers last year, which the company introduced following the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) 2019 decision that large carriers like Bell, Rogers, and Telus should lower their rates.

That decision has since been appealed, and TekSavvy says it's seen losses for continuing to offer discounted rates. That loss has been accelerated due to COVID-19, during which usage has gone through the roof, forcing the company to pay inflated usage rates.

"It only got worse with the pandemic," says Stanford.

"But our customers have been incredibly supportive and loyal to TekSavvy over the years and we have seen on social media a tremendous number of messages of support of people who understand this position we've been forced into."