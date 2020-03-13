Tech
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
covid-19 canada

A joint research team in Toronto has successfully isolated the virus causing COVID-19

Tech
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

In what amounts to a rare stroke of good news for the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, scientists in Toronto have isolated what they call "the agent responsible for the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19."

Research teams from Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, the University of Toronto and McMaster University collaborated in quick time to culture the "severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)" from two clinical specimens.

The work was performed at an undisclosed Level 3 containment facility within Ontario.

"Researchers from these world-class institutions came together in a grassroots way to successfully isolate the virus in just a few short weeks," said Dr. Rob Kozak, clinical microbiologist at Sunnybrook and U of T, in a news release from the hospital on Thursday night.

"It demonstrates the amazing things that can happen when we collaborate."

Thanks to the efficient work of these researchers, scientists around the world can now better understand SARS-CoV-2 biology, evolution and clinical shedding.

This will help researchers everywhere develop better diagnostic testing, treatments and vaccines.

"We need key tools to develop solutions to this pandemic," said Sunnybrook microbiologist and infectious diseases physician Dr. Samira Mubareka of the discovery.

"While the immediate response is crucial, longer-term solutions come from essential research into this novel virus."

As of March 12, Canada's federal government was reporting 138 confirmed cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus across the country. 

The World Health Organization has registered 125,048 cases of COVID-19 worldwide as of its last update on Thursday with 4,613 confirmed deaths.

Lead photo by

University of Toronto

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Tech

A joint research team in Toronto has successfully isolated the virus causing COVID-19

Major Toronto tech conference Collision cancelled because of coronavirus

Uber and the City of Toronto are being sued for lack of driver training

A major tech conference was just cancelled in Toronto over coronavirus fears

The OPP are interested in the idea of a Tesla Cybertruck police vehicle

Toronto's booming tech sector just set a new record

Toronto YouTube star Jaystation admits to lying about girlfriend's death to get more subscribers

Ontario government warns not to partake in popular TikTok challenge