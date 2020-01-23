Tech
Ontario government warns not to partake in popular TikTok challenge

A new viral challenge on TikTok is getting teens into some serious trouble, and the Electrical Safety Authority is warning Ontario residents against joining in on the dangerous trend. 

The so-called "outlet challenge" involves partially plugging a phone charger into the wall and then putting a penny onto the exposed part of the prongs — resulting in smoke, sparks and, in some cases, fire. 

"The Electrical Safety Authority is issuing a warning to all Ontarians not to participate or share a 'challenge' on the social media platform TikTok that could lead to electrical fires and pose a serious safety risk,"states a news release from the administrative authority acting on behalf of the Ontario government.

"Despite the electrical damage caused by their actions, some TikTok users continue to put themselves and others at immediate risk for injury or fatality."

Authorities all over Canada and the U.S. are issuing similar warnings after two students started a fire at Plymouth North High School in Massachusetts earlier this week. 

According to the Electrical Safety Authority, every year in Ontario, 110 kids under 15 go to the hospital because of a preventable electrical injuries.

"While no known injuries have been reported so far, the popularity of this challenge and the serious risk posed by the actions in these videos are very concerning," said Dr. Joel Moody, Chief Public Safety Officer of the Electrical Safety Authority, in a statement.

"Electricity is unforgiving, and no family should have to endure the pain of losing a loved one or their home because of a social media trend."

