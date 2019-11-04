Tech
Becky Robertson
Posted 16 hours ago
Overwatch 2 shows Toronto like you've never seen it before

Toronto got a shoutout — well really, much more than just a shoutout — at Blizzard Entertainment's massive gaming convention in California over the weekend.

The video game developer behind such franchises as Warcraft and Diablo announced the second chapter of its popular multiplayer game Overwatch on Friday, and it includes a number of new playable maps, including one of Toronto.

The original Overwatch, released in 2016, features a mix of real and fictitious locales in Japan, Greece, the U.S., and more, but doesn't include any maps set in Canada.

The new Toronto map depicts a futuristic, augmented version of the city, showing off landmarks from City Hall and the Rogers Centre to the Gooderham (a.k.a. Flatiron) Building and the iconic Toronto sign.

The map also features a giant statue of a Leafs player (perhaps an homage to the Hockey Hall of Fame), because, you know, hockey.

There are even nods to the GTA's orange-and-green Beck taxis and some very high-tech looking TTC streetcars. And, of course, the CN tower makes an appearance, and Canadian flags abound.

Fans are also freaking out about the game's imaginary version of Toronto's future transit system, which appears to boast 11 different subway lines.

Whether or not you're a fan of the game, it's pretty cool to see how Overwatch creators have rendered this somewhat mythical Toronto, and that they decided to include our city in the game at all.

snufkin

Overwatch 2 shows Toronto like you've never seen it before

