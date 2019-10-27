Sobeys launches smart shopping carts in Ontario

If your fridge can send a tweet, why shouldn't your shopping cart be able to scan your groceries?

That's the question Sobeys is asking with the launch of new a Smart Cart pilot on October 23 at Glen Abbey Sobeys in Oakville. Created by New York company Caper, the cart can scan and weigh your groceries as you put them in your cart, keep tally of the items and allow you to pay for them.

"This is a unique way for us to test innovative new technologies aimed at enhancing the customer shopping experience and learn how best to make it faster and easier," said Mathieu Lacoursiere, Vice President, Retail Support at Sobeys. "The carts will also give our in-store teammates more time to interact with customers."

The way the cart is supposed to make shopping faster and easier is primarily by reducing time spent waiting in line, hence the self-checkout built into the cart.

The carts are also equipped with AI and machine learning tech, so that apparently they will eventually be able to identify items without customer input. They should also eventually be able to help customers navigate stores and even suggest promotions and ingredients for recipes.

"During the Smart Cart pilot, we will engage with our customers in real time to better understand what inspires them and adds value to their shopping experience throughout the store," said Lacoursiere. If the pilot program is successful, it's possible this technology could roll out across the GTA.