Foodora might soon be the first app to have unionized workers in Canada

Foodora workers in Toronto are currently gearing up to vote on union certification with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW).

Last week, they filed an application for union certification of Foodora couriers with the Ontario Labour Relations Board.

@FoodstersUnited has done it! We have triggered a union vote! We are closer than ever in improving the terrible conditions @foodora_ca imposes on its couriers pic.twitter.com/uS6pIkBJcZ — cardi brice (@this_is_walmer) August 7, 2019

Long before that, Foodora workers launched a campaign called Justice for Foodora Couriers to address working conditions.

The CUPW says they plan to negotiate for a better compensation model, health and safety protections, and recognition of some of their basic rights as workers — rights which they say are currently not recognized by Foodora.

They also say Foodora misclassifies them as independent contractors.

Couriers who work for Foodora are currently paid $4.50 per order, plus $1 for every kilometre between the restaurant and delivery address.

The company makes up to about 30 per cent of the order total.

Since couriers filed the application, the CUPW says Foodora has attacked the union drive by threatening the income of its couriers through emails and directly messaging them on the app.

“We will not stand for this type of intimidation from the employer – we will not back down,” says CUPW National President Jan Simpson.

“Foodora couriers deserve to be treated with respect and we will negotiate better working conditions for them. Gig economy workers have been too vulnerable for too long. Their exploitation ends now.”

If the union vote passes, Foodora couriers will be the first app-based workers in Canada to unionize.

Electronic voting begins Fri, August 9 and ends Tues, August 13.