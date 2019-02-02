Tech
data roaming

Toronto company just launched cheap data roaming plan for travelling internationally

The data roaming plans for travelling internationally that are currently available from Canadian cell phone companies are ridiculously overpriced

Finally, one Toronto-based company is undercutting the major carriers by offering a relatively cheap data roaming plan.

New this year, Telna's KnowRoaming is offering an unlimited data plan for international service that's only USD$3.99 per day (a little over $5 CAD). 

But, what's really cool, is that the service sells SIM card stickers that automatically connect to local networks. It'll probably be better than half the service you get here at home, says this unsatisfied customer with no service half the time.

The stickers are USD $29.99, and you just stick them on your SIM card. Leave them there and, whenever you travel, they connect to local towers. 

Travelling and paying roaming fees is typically really expensive. Hopefully a cheaper service will make Canada's current telecom companies compete... but probably not. 

