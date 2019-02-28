Trudeau just announced that Canada is going to the moon

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that Canada will partner with NASA to build a portion of the Lunar Gateway, returning humans to the moon by 2022.

"Canada will be going to the moon," he said during the announcement.

The project, spearheaded by NASA, is a space station that will be sent into orbit around Earth's moon, allowing astronauts and scientists to travel to and from the moon regularly.

Canada reaches for the Moon and beyond https://t.co/gwkldfEgzs — Mike Jensen (@hanssolar) February 28, 2019

The Lunar Gateway is the next step in a long-running process of getting Earthlings to Mars, NASA says. It will have a living space, docking stations, and research labs.

@CanadianPM just announced an investment of $2.05 billion for #Canada’s space program, part of our new partnership in @NASA’s Lunar Gateway.

Photo: NASA/CSA pic.twitter.com/sZn4BqZs8P — CanadianSpaceAgency (@csa_asc) February 28, 2019

The Canadian Space Agency will invest at least $2.05 billion over the next two decades toward the project.

A large piece of the puzzle is the Canadarm3, the third set of robotic repair "arms" built by Canada for space stations. The first and most famous Canadarm was attached to the International Space Station before its retirement and replacement with the Canadarm2.