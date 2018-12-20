Free public WiFi coming to all of Queen West

By early next year, Toronto will have the longest unbroken stretch of free, public, wireless internet access in the province as Queen Street becomes a literal hotspot between Bathurst and University.

It's all thanks to the Queen Street West BIA and its an ongoing efforts to both modernize and rebrand as "the coolest strip in Canada."

Eventually, the WiFi network will be extended all the way to Dufferin Street, encompassing not only Queen West, but the actual coolest strip in Canada, West Queen West.

This should come as great news to the millions of people who live, work, shop, dine, party and casually pose for photos in front of graffiti along the vibrant commercial strip (because Lord knows our country's data plans aren't getting much cheaper.)

Businesses, too, are poised to benefit greatly from the project thanks to what the BIA describes as "heightened consumer engagement and increased foot traffic."

"We are also fulfilling a promise to the businesses that line our street to provide them with robust and modern tools to conduct business and to enhance customer service," says Queen Street West BIA chair Shamez Amlani.

"Queen Street West is always thinking progressively, and we are confident that by delivering dedicated free access WiFi, we will be boosting the shopping and hospitality experience for all our customers and visitors."

The new WiFi program, powered by the GTA's own Besify, is just one upgrade in a series meant to better serve today's more digitally-focused society, while still retaining the trendy hood's original, gritty charm.

Other rebranding efforts include a new logo, an improved online presence, a new website (coming soon) and a series of "Signature Events" in 2019, similar to this year's Out of Sight and Drag on Queen.

"Toronto attracts more than 40 million visitors annually and Queen Street West, dubbed the hippest street in Canada, is one of the defining destinations where tourists congregate to experience the epicentre of the city’s cultural richness and its diversity," writes the BIA.

"Additionally, the free WI-FI is predicted to raise the profile of the list of lively, eclectic and edgy Signature Events planned along the trendy strip for 2019."