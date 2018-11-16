A mystery burglar is stealing Macs from offices in Toronto

Toronto Police are looking for a man suspected of breaking into as many as 13 businesses in the downtown core to steal Apple products.

The burglar is wanted in connection with a series of crimes that have taken place over the past three years, all of them Break and Enters with access gained through use of a crow bar (or something similar) to force doors open.

Somehow he has yet to be caught, so, in an effort to identify him, police released a video on Friday featuring security footage from some his many heists.

The suspect is said to be a big, agile, well-dressed guy—around 6'0"-6'2" with a heavy build at 220-240 lbs. Police say that, while he blends in with regular crowds through how he dresses, he "stands out due to his size."

His specific taste in things to steal also stands out: iPads, MacBooks, Mac Pros—he doesn't discriminate (except against anything that isn't made by Apple).

The thief is usually active between May and October, according to police, and tends to target businesses in older buildings.

Recognize him? Police ask that yoy contact them at 416-808-5200, or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.