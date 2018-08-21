Tech
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Microsoft Surface Go

Win a Microsoft Surface Go from Best Buy

Tech
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

To help you gear up for the upcoming back-to-school season we've teamed up with Best Buy Canada to give away a brand new Microsoft Surface Go.

Check out all the contest details here.

Lead photo by

Best Buy Canada

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Tech

Win a Microsoft Surface Go from Best Buy

Only in Toronto #19: Toronto's new currency, a secret dinner party, egg sandwiches

Toronto might be getting its own Overwatch League team

Study shows Toronto drivers don't properly scan for pedestrians

The car-sharing debate isn't over in Toronto

Toronto is now hotter than San Francisco for tech jobs

New TTC buses with USB outlets are now on Toronto streets

Angry Bell Canada customer destroys modem with an axe