ttc new website

The TTC is about to get a shiny new web site

The TTC may be award-winning, but its website has some room to grow. As it is now, it doesn't work well on mobile, nor is it accessible. 

That's all going to change come July. 

The TTC's Executive Director of Corporate and Customer Communications, Brad Ross, shared screenshots today of a new and sleek TTC.ca

When asked on Twitter why the change, Ross wrote that it's been 10 years and that the website — as it is — is "not mobile friendly" or "world class accessible." 

The new website, according to Ross, "will recognize your frequent routes and push info to the front page for you."

All in all, he wrote, the website "will better meet our customers’ needs."

