The TTC is about to get a shiny new web site

The TTC may be award-winning, but its website has some room to grow. As it is now, it doesn't work well on mobile, nor is it accessible.

That's all going to change come July.

We’ve revamped https://t.co/mrAGNLdlEU. It will go live in July. Here are some screen grabs. pic.twitter.com/RQ2mDklgF6 — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) June 12, 2018

The TTC's Executive Director of Corporate and Customer Communications, Brad Ross, shared screenshots today of a new and sleek TTC.ca.

When asked on Twitter why the change, Ross wrote that it's been 10 years and that the website — as it is — is "not mobile friendly" or "world class accessible."

The site will be mobile friendly (adapt to your device) and be fully accessible. A third party accessibility audit is being carried out now. — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) June 12, 2018

The new website, according to Ross, "will recognize your frequent routes and push info to the front page for you."

Alerts will “travel” with you from page to page. Triplinx is maintained as the trip planner. — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) June 12, 2018

All in all, he wrote, the website "will better meet our customers’ needs."