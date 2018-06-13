Tech
Toronto ranked one of the worst airports for Wi-Fi in North America

It's not just your computer — the free airport Wi-Fi airports does suck, and nowhere does it suck more than in Toronto (except for Montreal.)

Toronto's Pearson International and Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau airports were just found to have the slowest free public internet networks out of every major transportation hub in Canada and the U.S. 

Tests conducted as part of Speedtest's annual airport Wi-Fi speeds ranking reveal that data travels to a personal device at just 7.1 Mbps on the free YYZ Wi-Fi network. Uploads speeds are only marginally better at 8.9 Mbps. 

Montreal's airport showed a dismal 6.4 Mbps, but at least one of our fellow Canadian cities fared well: Calgary came in third place after Seattle and Denver with download speeds of 67.23 Mbps.

In what feels kind of like being handed a participation ribbon, Speedtest did note when releasing its ranking on Tuesday that both Toronto and Montreal showed "very impressive improvements" over last year's numbers.

Awesome. Thanks Speedtest. We're chuffed. 

Here's the full ranking, if you're interested and not reading this from your laptop in Terminal 1.

