only in toronto podcast

Announcing the new blogTO podcast Only in Toronto

Today we're thrilled to announce the launch of our new podcast. The first episode of Only in Toronto is now available. 

In this inaugural episode our host Dani Stover delves deeper into the world of chicken restaurants in Toronto. We find out what's so special about Nashville hot chicken at Chica's and try to uncover the secret recipe at Portuguese churrasqueira St. Matthew's.

The podcast is available for free now on iTunes.  You can also stream it right here. 

Watch for the next episode coming out very soon.

