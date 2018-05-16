Tech
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
People are hating the new Loblaws self-checkout system

Robots are increasingly capable of doing human jobs, it's true, but that doesn't mean machines are great at everything they try.

Humans far and wide have been declaring war on the new robo-cashiers at Loblaws since the company started rolling them in place of their fleshy counterparts at many Canadian locations.

It's not that they're snarky like the Shoppers Drug Mart super-villains of August 2017 — it's that they're bad at what they do.

You see, the Loblaws self-checkout machines don't communicate with words or text, only colourful cryptic symbols.

"The self-checkout machines at Loblaws decided words are out and now all the buttons are just symbols and it's gotta be the stupidest thing I've ever seen," announced one customer on Twitter.

Others online are calling the new system everything from "confusing" to "literally the worst example of user interface design the world has ever seen."

Apparently it malfunctions quite a bit.

"Loblaws new self-checkout system is terrible and unusable," wrote someone to us by email today. 

"Around rush hour, the self -checkout area in Maple Leaf Gardens Loblaws had people throwing their arms up as they struggled to navigate through a system that makes no sense."

That reader would "would like to know who's responsible for making" the frustrating, crash-prone system, as would some others on Twitter.

But hey, it's not all bad. One local Loblaws shopper reported last month that an employee gave away an entire bag of rice for free "because it kept crashing all the self-checkout machines."

Robots: Can't love, can't feel, can't even handle rice.

