One of the world's biggest tech conferences is coming to Toronto

A yearly tech conference that has never left the United States before has decided to make Toronto their first-ever international host for next year.

Collision is a conference that brings people from all industries together to discuss the hot tech topics of today and tomorrow with their 16 different conference events.

It has been called "the fastest growing tech conference in America" and that's no understatement, this year Collision has over 25,000 attendees. The conference is set to be hosted in Toronto for the next three years, starting in 2019.

Next year's conference will take over the Enercare Centre from May 20 to 23.

This year the conference is being hosted in New Orleans—it'll be finishing on May 3—and the speakers list includes everyone from Al Gore, former Vice President of the United States, to Christopher Leacock, of Major Lazer fame.

Those most likely to want to attend are CEO's, founders of startups, tech entrepreneurs and investors looking for the next big thing. In addition to speakers and panels, there's also a startup pitch competition that sees early-stage startups battle it, with an audience.

To celebrate our move to Toronto, we're having a 2 for 1 sale on tickets to #CollisionConf 2019 ⚡Sign up today to receive your discount code: https://t.co/EgdcbCqnon pic.twitter.com/wVICkStobI — Collision Conf (@CollisionHQ) May 1, 2018

Collision also goes beyond speakers and panels, it uses the city as its own personal playground. Attendees have the opportunity to visit both historic and popular spots in New Orleans this year.

In New Orleans they managed to hold the conference during the famed Jazz Fest. It'll be interesting to see what they pick to visit in Toronto; hopefully not just a trip to the CN Tower...