Toronto startup is like Bunz for university students

A new app springing up on university campuses is basically like Bunz Trading Zone, but just for students.

Available at U of T, Ryerson, York, Guelph, and Humber's Lakeshore campus, Bgon is a trading app that allows users to buy and sell stuff using their phones.

From used textbooks, clothes and old games to "notes from last semester's biology glass", users can upload photos of their for-sale items onto the app and wait for fellow students to bite.

Summer's right around the corner! Now's the perfect time to list what you don't need and find what you do! 👙 #GetItOnBgon pic.twitter.com/gZyDuxZJIB — bgon app (@bgonapp) June 19, 2017

With the slogan "Sell that sh*t. Buy Beer. Something like that." the app encourages students to "save money on stuff they want and make money on shit they don't."

The app includes a discover page that lets students browse categories like electronics, notes, and housing goods, plus items that are $10 and under. It also has a chat function, wish list feature, and the option to specify what you're looking for in your profile.

Co-founded by recent grads Seyan Kumaresan, Mackenzie Scott and Wilson Scott – still a student a York University – the app initially launched in 2016 but has since rebranded and undergone a redesign.

Now, students can #sellshit more seamlessly – with a tight student budget, a used textbook or two will at least get you one month's worth of food, or at the very least one night of beer.