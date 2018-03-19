Toronto frustrated after women's only ride sharing service fails to launch

A new ride-sharing service for women in Toronto is struggling to launch under the weight of its own hype, it seems.

DriveHer, a female-centric version of apps such as Uber and Lyft, was originally meant to launch on Friday.

The company announced shortly before the app went live, however, that customers couldn't actually book rides yet due to a "rigorous screening and background check process and the excitement relating to the launch."

"We have over 100 women identified drivers registered into our DriveHER system," reads the caption of an Instagram post from Friday.

"The roll out will take place over the next few days and as early as Monday, women will be able to order a DriveHER and availability will increase region by region."

@DriveHerApp trying to sign up but there is no way past this screen? pic.twitter.com/UWdF8lRtJr — Maya Paz (@PazFeed) March 18, 2018

Hopeful users are still reporting that they couldn't even register for the service, let alone use it to order rides.

I couldn't even get past the screen that asks for one's phone number when testing the iPhone app today, as it lacks a "submit" button or anything else to move past the entry form.

The company has assured those who've inquired on Twitter that "our team is working on fixing the glitches."

"We apologize for the inconvenience," wrote DriveHer's account in response to a tweet from one local woman on Sunday evening. "We should be up and running tomorrow. We appreciate your support and patience."

As of Monday morning, the iPhone app remains inaccessible to users – but hey, glitches aren't exactly unusual for ride-sharing services in this city.