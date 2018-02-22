Toronto is getting a virtual reality arcade and bar

Alcohol and VR headsets don't always mix, but when they do... well, it can be magic.

Coming soon to Toronto's clubby King West district is a new date night / fun times / "why not?" venue that fuses virtual reality with cocktail culture.

Called VBAR, the space is expected to have a full service bar with "unique drinks and snacks," more than 25 custom VR gaming booths, and a rotating roster of 35 games.

A launch date has yet to be announced, but the address has been confirmed as 590 King St. W., near Portland Street, in the same building as Lee Valley Tools.

Toronto does already have its fair share of VR lounges and arcades, in the meantime – though this appears to be the only one that's marketing itself specifically as an alcohol-serving bar.

The concept has already proven successful elsewhere. Entrepreneurs in Atlanta launched Revery: VR Bar – billed as the "the nation's first full bar to incorporate the virtual reality technology" – in December and it's been blowing up Instagram ever since.