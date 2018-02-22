Tech
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
VR Bar Toronto

Toronto is getting a virtual reality arcade and bar

Tech
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Alcohol and VR headsets don't always mix, but when they do... well, it can be magic.

Coming soon to Toronto's clubby King West district is a new date night / fun times / "why not?" venue that fuses virtual reality with cocktail culture.

Called VBAR, the space is expected to have a full service bar with "unique drinks and snacks," more than 25 custom VR gaming booths, and a rotating roster of 35 games.

A launch date has yet to be announced, but the address has been confirmed as  590 King St. W., near Portland Street, in the same building as Lee Valley Tools.

Toronto does already have its fair share of VR lounges and arcades, in the meantime – though this appears to be the only one that's marketing itself specifically as an alcohol-serving bar.

The concept has already proven successful elsewhere. Entrepreneurs in Atlanta launched Revery: VR Bar – billed as the "the nation's first full bar to incorporate the virtual reality technology" –  in December and it's been blowing up Instagram ever since.

Lead photo by

Google Maps

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Tech

Toronto is getting a virtual reality arcade and bar

Toronto stores rush to add WeChat and Alipay as payment options

Toronto just got a new car sharing service

Toronto not happy Rogers is raising internet prices

Toronto considered least likely of finalists to get Amazon headquarters

Toronto makes shortlist for new Amazon headquarters

The top 10 computer, web and tech classes in Toronto

Samsung just opened its largest Canadian store in Toronto