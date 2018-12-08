This is what computers and technology used to look like in Toronto

The technology used decades ago by the TTC, CBC and other local businesses is obviously quite different than that we see today. These systems were massive and sluggish , almost shockingly so.

In fact, some of the specs on the processing power of the IBM System 360 are almost archaic describing the most sophisticated model as having speed "8 MB of internal main memory...and 256 kB of main storage."

Here are some photos of the types of technology seen in Toronto many years ago that proceeded today's modern computing.