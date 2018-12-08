Tech
This is what computers and technology used to look like in Toronto

The technology used decades ago by the TTC, CBC and other local businesses is obviously quite different than that we see today. These systems were massive and sluggish , almost shockingly so.

In fact, some of the specs on the processing power of the IBM System 360 are almost archaic describing the most sophisticated model as having speed "8 MB of internal main memory...and 256 kB of main storage."

Here are some photos of the types of technology seen in Toronto many years ago that proceeded today's modern computing.

TTC control room

TTC controls for Davisville and Eglinton Station, 1953/54

Toronto Pumping Station

Control Room, Toronto Central Pumping Station, 1960s

Vintage Computers Toronto

Computer room at unidentified bank, 1960s

Vintage Computers Toronto

Computer room at Winspear, Higgins and Stevenson chartered accountants , 1960s

Vntage Computers Toronto

Computer room at Winspear, Higgins and Stevenson chartered accountants, 1960s

Vintage Computers Toronto

CBC Control Room, 1960s

Vintage Computers Toronto

CBC Control Room, 1960s

Control Room TTC

TTC Control Room, 1967

Control Room TTC

TTC Control Room, 1965

Control Room TTC

TTC Control Room, 1965

Control Room TTC

TTC Control Room, 1967

Photos by

The Toronto Archives. Writing by Derek Flack.

