There are doubts soccer superstar Lionel Messi will play this weekend in Toronto

Of all the soccer stars that have played in Toronto over the years, Lionel Messi could just be the biggest one yet.

But as Inter Miami is just two days away from a planned visit to Toronto, it's no guarantee yet that the eight-time Ballon D'or winner will actually play in the match.

Tickets for the match have been selling for a pretty penny, with the cheapest pair currently going for $204 a piece on Ticketmaster as of press time, a few hundred dollars less than they were when they initially went on sale earlier this year.

On Wednesday night, Miami wrapped up the MLS Supporters' Shield for the 2024 season, meaning they won the regular season crown as the top seed with the best record league wide. Essentially, Miami's remaining two regular season games have no bearing on their playoff seeding, giving the team the possibility of resting their star man.

And with Messi heading into international duty with Argentina as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign next week, there's added doubt that he'll play in the game.

While arguably the sport's best-ever player has been key to Miami's success, they've done alright in his absence as well. Messi's played just 17 games this season while dealing with an ankle injury suffered in the Copa America final earlier this summer, but has put up 16 goals and 15 assists while playing in the MLS this year.

Messi did suit up in Montreal on May 12 but notoriously did not make the trip to Vancouver's BC Place for Miami's match against the Whitecaps on May 25 due in part due to the long trip and a condensed match schedule, much to the dismay of local fans.

Although Miami might have their postseason spot guaranteed, Toronto is fighting for their playoff lives.

Toronto sits in the ninth and final postseason spot, which would put them in the play-in game should they be able to qualify ahead of Philadelphia, who is equal on points with them but has an extra game in hand.

In any case, we should have an answer soon on if Messi will in fact be making the trip north of the border, and if he'll end up suiting up against Toronto FC this weekend.