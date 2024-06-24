Abandoned limestone quarry in Ontario opens for swimming this week

One of the best abandoned quarry swimming holes in the province is opening for the season this week, and it's the perfect weekend getaway from Toronto.

After its lifetime of being used for limestone mining came to an end in the 1920's, St. Marys Quarry was reopened in the mid-40s as a swimming hole, and has been a quintessential spot for a summer splash ever since.

After another nearby abandoned quarry-turned-swimming hole, Elora Quarry, opened for the season last week, plenty of water lovers have been patiently waiting to learn when their beloved St. Marys would open.

Good news: the wait is almost over! St. Marys Quarry is opening for the 2024 season on Friday, June 28.

The quarry is open for swimming daily from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. between June 28 and Sept 2, with the exception of Aug 2 and 3, when the swimming hole will be opening late at 1 p.m.

Admission to the quarry is just $7.50 for adults and $5 for kids between 3 and 18, which includes access to cliff jumping, rafts, a slide, water trampoline and free life jackets for anyone who needs them.

The quarry is also home to Super Splash, an epic floating water park and obstacle course, to which admission is an extra fee.