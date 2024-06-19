Ontario's abandoned quarry swimming hole finally opening for the season this weekend

A beloved abandoned quarry-turned-swimming hole in Ontario is finally reopening for the season this weekend.

While the Elora Quarry Swimming Hole typically opens for swimming in early June, this year, many (myself included) were shocked to find themselves waiting for word that the conservation area would be reopening for the summer.

The timing of the reopening, long-awaited though it may be, could not come at a better time, with a heat wave bearing down on Toronto and much of Southern Ontario expected to stick around in some areas through the weekend.

While a formal announcement about the reopening has yet to be issued by the Elora Quarry Conservation Authority, they have opened up sales for admission tickets to the swimming hole starting on Saturday, June 22.

Tickets grant a four-hour access window to the swimming hole, either from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and are priced at $11 per adult, $5.75 for children, and $8 for seniors. If you're driving, you'll also have to reserve a $15 parking permit.

While Elora Quarry might be one of the most popular swimming holes near Toronto, there are plenty more where that came from. Here's a list of swimming holes and quarries near Toronto for some inspiration on your next dip.