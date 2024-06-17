People were trapped on 3 different Canada's Wonderland rides in one day this weekend

Three separate rides at Canada's Wonderland shut down with riders trapped aboard in a single day this weekend, making for a particularly rough day at the busy amusement park.

A video circulating on social media shows riders stuck aboard The Bat roller coaster on Saturday afternoon, in what would be the first of three different ride outages that plagued the park that day.

Many commenters seemed entirely unsurprised by the ride outage, and a few others even chimed in to report that they, too, had been trapped on other rides at different points during the day.

Canada's Wonderland spokesperson Grace Peacock confirms to blogTO that three rides experienced issues on Saturday, including one that remains closed as of Monday morning.

"On Saturday, June 15 at approximately 2:40 p.m. The Bat roller coaster stopped on its lift hill with guests onboard," Peacock explained.

"The park's maintenance team responded quickly and the ride was brought back into the station and guests unloaded safely by 3:05 p.m."

In addition to The Bat's temporary outage, Peacock confirms that "The Windseeker ride and Riptide ride also stopped with guests onboard later that day."

"Windseeker for approximately 15 minutes at 4:20 p.m. and Riptide for less than 10 minutes at 7:20 p.m. All guests were unloaded safely and no injuries were reported. The Bat and Riptide are open and operating normally. Windseeker remains closed for maintenance."

Peacock notes that "Unexpected ride stoppages occasionally occur and are designed to keep riders safe," and assures the public that "all rides are inspected and tested daily."