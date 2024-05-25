This is when the first outdoor swimming pools open in Toronto for the season

Summer is on its way, and that means Toronto's outdoor swimming pools are opening soon.

With Toronto beaches officially opening on June 1, the city's public outdoor swimming pools won't be far behind for anyone searching for a less sandy spot to take a dip.

While all of the city's outdoor pools won't open until the end of next month, ten will be opening early on June 15 with a limited schedule.

The early-opening pools will be open on evenings and weekends from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. only until June 28, when they start their full time hours.

The remaining pools will open on June 22, operating on limited hours (evenings and weekends) until June 28, when all of the city's outdoor pools will be open and operating full time.

If you're wanting to cool off in the meantime, all of the city's indoor pools are open year round, and public splash pads have been open since May 17.

These are the outdoor pools opening on June 15.