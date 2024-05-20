Sports & Play
Phoebe Knight
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
canadas wonderland water park opening

The water park at Canada's Wonderland opens for the season this week

Break out the bathers, Toronto, because Canada's Wonderland's Splash Works water park is officially opening for the season this week.

While the Vaughan theme park opened for the season on May 3, thrill seekers have had to hold on a little longer to hit the slides — but the day is finally almost here.

Splash Works at Canada's Wonderland will officially be opening for the season on May 25, granting access to the park's 18 water attractions, cliff jumping, water playgrounds and lazy river.

This year, Splash Works will also be introducing a brand new attraction; a huge raft waterslide featuring a 42-foot wall and rushing river called Moosehorn Falls.

Before you get too excited to test out the new slide this weekend, though, you'll have to pull the reins. 

While the water park is opening on May 25, Moosehorn Falls is still under construction and won't be opening until this June.

The specific opening date has yet to be confirmed.

