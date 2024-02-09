Toronto Maple Leafs take over Nathan Phillips Square for public outdoor practice

Hockey fans from all over the city flocked to Nathan Phillips Square this week for a rare chance to see the Toronto Maple Leafs for free.

The Leafs Outdoor Practice is an annual tradition that brings the stars out of the arena and onto the public ice rink at City Hall to show off their skills. Following the NHL All Star Game hosted in the city last weekend, hockey-mania was at an all-time high.

View photos of the Toronto Maple Leafs practice at Nathan Phillips Square

Fans got the chance to meet their favourite current players, alumni and players from PWHL Toronto during a full day of shootouts, slap shots and celebrating hockey in the city.