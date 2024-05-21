Sports & Play
Adam Laskaris
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
blue jays fan hit foul ball

Pics of Toronto Blue Jays fan who got whacked by foul ball go viral

Sports & Play
Adam Laskaris
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A photo of a Toronto Blue Jays fan who got whacked by a foul ball went viral over the weekend, but it appears that at least a few positives came out of the experience.

Blue Jays fan Liz McGuire (no apparent relation to the popular Hilary Duff-fronted television show) shared on Sunday a series of images of her face after getting hit by an errant foul ball off Bo Bichette's bat in the Rogers Centre 100 level seats.

In the first pic, McGuire has a baseball-sized bump on her forehead, while a black eye eventually formed by the time she took the second photo.

More than 150,000 people have liked the post at press time.

"It was so fast! I just turned away for a second! It could happen to anyone!" McGuire shared in a follow-up reply.

A fellow ballpark patron who landed the ball didn't seem willing to give up the souvenir, however. McGuire said that the other fan ignored requests from those in the area.

The fan's experience couldn't have been all bad, however, as she even got a custom baseball card made by popular manufacturer Topps.

Topps made 110 copies of one of McGuire's post-accident selfies and gifted them all to her in reference to the 110 miles per hour Bichette's foul ball was travelling.

Thankfully, it doesn't seem like the damage was long-lasting: McGuire went and got checked out at a nearby hospital, with face scans coming out as "a-ok!" after initially being treated by medical staff on-site at the stadium.

It looks like the team has contacted McGuire, offering her the chance to attend a future game and get an autograph from the player whose bat the ball came off.

"Fan safety is a priority and the Blue Jays have numerous precautions in place to ensure a safe environment for all fans at the ballpark, including protective netting on the 100 level between first and third base; EMS, doctors, and nurses at every game; and staff checking on fans immediately following when objects come into the stands," a Blue Jays spokesperson explained.

"During Friday night's game, medics immediately attended to the fan after the incident. The fan was seen by the medical team and chose to return to her seat for the remainder of the game. The Blue Jays followed up with the fan and invited her to be our guest at an upcoming game and offered her a signed ball from Bo Bichette."

Toronto continues their series Tuesday at the Rogers Centre, hosting the White Sox at 7:07 p.m. Garrett Crochet will be on the mound for Chicago, while Yusei Kikuchi is expected to get the ball for Toronto.

And if you're thinking of heading down to the ballpark, make sure to keep your eyes on the action at all times.

Lead photo by

@lizzzzzzzzzzy/X
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Pics of Toronto Blue Jays fan who got whacked by foul ball go viral

The water park at Canada's Wonderland opens for the season this week

Here are all the sunken ships in Toronto

Abandoned quarry is an epic swimming hole one hour from Toronto

There's a secret trail in Ontario that takes you to abandoned ruins

Scotiabank Arena is getting brand-new seats after 25 years

Tributes pour in from sports and media worlds for passing of TSN host Darren Dutchyshen

Longtime TSN host Darren Dutchyshen has passed away at age 57