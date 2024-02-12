Rogers Centre cup holders are somehow among Blue Jays' biggest off-season additions

The Toronto Blue Jays are showing off the latest views of the Rogers Centre's renovations ahead of the home opener just eight weeks away.

The team shared new views of the stadium reno's progress on Monday, showing the second phase in a $300 million overhaul of the 1989-opened stadium that has been ongoing since the Blue Jays' elimination from the playoffs in early October.

After a total demolition of the stadium's lower bowl — dating back to the original SkyDome's construction 35 years ago — the entire 100 Level has been reconstructed with new dimensions designed to improve sightlines for fans.

In the latest update shared by the team, this reconfigured foul area is more evident than ever and provides an idea of how spectators will be better positioned to watch the game without awkward neck-craning.

A NEW lower bowl, pointed directly at the action!



Learn more about our Reno: https://t.co/9KSOeFdRZm pic.twitter.com/6NP0Evsg2t — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 12, 2024

In addition to these reconfigured seats, the rebuilding of the lower bowl allowed the introduction of a series of premium clubs throughout the ballpark.

However, that wasn't the only stadium update shared by the team on Monday — and fans are rejoicing over a separate announcement shared earlier in the day.

Cup holders have somehow proven to be the Blue Jays' single-most-talked-about off-season acquisition in 2024.

You asked for it 🥤



Coming to Rogers Centre in 2024: Cupholders in the new 100 Level bowl! pic.twitter.com/yBVebiaxsH — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 12, 2024

Many fans were indeed excited about this revelation, while others seemed deflated that cup holders could prove to be the Jays' biggest off-season get.

The ongoing phase of renovation follows a first phase completed during the 2023 off-season, which introduced new social spaces and attractions to the stadium's outfield areas, along with new general admission seating and reconfigured bullpens.

The Toronto Blue Jays kick off their 2024 campaign with three series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Houston Astros, and New York Yankees, before returning north of the border for the home opener.

Fans will get their first in-person taste of the Rogers Centre's latest round of upgrades when the Jays host their home opener on Monday, April 8, against the Seattle Mariners.