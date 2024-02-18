Toronto spot popular for corporate events and birthday parties has closed

A Toronto business that was wildly popular for corporate events and birthday parties (or, just for an out-of-the-box night out) has closed permanently.

Pew Pew was Toronto's first indoor airsoft shooting range, instantly making it a hit among anyone looking for a unique way to spend the night.

After just five years in operation, though, the business has announced via a post on Instagram that they've closed their doors for good.

"We brought something super unique to Toronto and we had a lot of fun doing it," reads the caption of the post signed the Pew Pew Team, also adding that the business decided not to renew their lease and close the shooting range for good.

"We appreciate all of our customers, returning customers, bachelor/ette parties, birthday parties, family outings, corporate events, you name it," they add, "it was a blast!"

The venue was created by Duncan Chan, the owner of other entertainment venues in the city like Suite 114 Speakeasy and Trapped! escape room, both of which have also closed down in recent years.

Judging by the popularity of Pew Pew, and the massive outpouring of support from fans of the business in the comments of the post, Toronto can only wait on baited breath to see what Chan's latest and greatest venture will be.

Pew Pew was formerly located at 78 Wellesley Street East.