Downtown Toronto is getting its first airsoft target practice entertainment venue

If shooting plastic bullets at a target is your thing, this new venue is good news: Toronto is getting an airsoft entertainment space downtown.

Now, airsoft enthusiasts don’t have to stick to North York's Ultimate Airsoft or Sgt. Splatters for target practice.

This new venture named Pew Pew was created by Duncan Chan, the owner of a few entertainment businesses in the city, including Suite 114 speakeasy and two escape rooms in Chinatown — Trapped and Mystery Room.

This venue will also have an obstacle course for those who want to exercise their inner ninja warrior.

The venue is opening in three weeks at 78 Wellesley Street East, near Church, although their Instagram shows there's still a lot of work to be done to get the space ready.