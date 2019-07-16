Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
airsoft toronto

Downtown Toronto is getting its first airsoft target practice entertainment venue

Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If shooting plastic bullets at a target is your thing, this new venue is good news: Toronto is getting an airsoft entertainment space downtown.

Now, airsoft enthusiasts don’t have to stick to North York's Ultimate Airsoft or Sgt. Splatters for target practice.

This new venture named Pew Pew was created by Duncan Chan, the owner of a few entertainment businesses in the city, including Suite 114 speakeasy and two escape rooms in Chinatown — Trapped and Mystery Room.

This venue will also have an obstacle course for those who want to exercise their inner ninja warrior.

The venue is opening in three weeks at 78 Wellesley Street East, near Church, although their Instagram shows there's still a lot of work to be done to get the space ready.

Lead photo by

Duncan Chan

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Downtown Toronto is getting its first airsoft target practice entertainment venue

Cherry Beach is Toronto's spot for dance parties and sunbathing

Woodbine Beach is Toronto's most popular spot along the lake

You can now do underwater freediving off the Toronto Islands

Toronto's newest club lets you drive a huge fleet of supercars

The top 25 beaches in and near Toronto

Toronto has a new mini water park just in time for the summer heat wave

Someone from Toronto just did a triathlon with a tree on their back