Sports & Play
Preston Hodgkinson, Daily Hive
Posted 14 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
og anunoby trade

OG Anunoby shares heartfelt message to Toronto Raptors fans following trade

Sports & Play
Preston Hodgkinson, Daily Hive
Posted 14 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

It has been an emotional week for the Toronto Raptors and their fanbase.

The team pulled off an unexpected trade over the weekend that sent longtime Raptors shooting guard and fan favourite OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks in exchange for Canadian RJ Barrett and point guard Immanuel Quickley.

Most fans reacted positively to the trade with excitement over Barrett and Quickley joining the team. But there was also plenty of sadness to go around as fans were not looking forward to seeing Anunoby wearing another uniform.

It seems like the 26-year-old shared that same bond with the Raptors fanbase. On Tuesday, Anunoby posted a heartfelt message to the Toronto faithful, thanking them for all their support over the seven seasons he spent playing for the Raptors.

"Thank you to all the incredible fans in Canada, my teammates, and the entire Toronto Raptors organization for an amazing 7 years ❤️🇨🇦"

Anunoby was one of the last remaining members of the 2019 team that won the NBA Championship. His departure leaves Pascal Siakim and Chris Boucher as the only players left from that roster.

The trade, although unexpected, wasn't completely out of left field. Rumours have swirled around the Raptors since the start of the season that Toronto GM Masai Ujiri was looking to shake up the team's core. Though Anunoby and Ujiri had a tight connection to one another, it was clear that management thought the team needed to change to move forward.

Anunoby played 35 minutes in his first game with the Knicks on New Year's Day against the Milwaukee Bucks. In that time, he scored 17 points, registered six rebounds and went three-for-six from the three-point line.

The Raptors will play against their former teammate for the first time later this month when they play the Knicks in New York on January 20. Raptors fans will have to wait until March 27 to welcome Anunoby back to Scotiabank Arena.

Lead photo by

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

OG Anunoby shares heartfelt message to Toronto Raptors fans following trade

Toronto park with a ski hill and chair lift could open next month

Someone made it a lot easier to see the schedules of Toronto's outdoor skating rinks

These are some of the most picturesque trails for winter hiking in Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs fan base voted as most annoying in the NHL

15 unusual indoor activities in Toronto

Nuggets reflect on getting 'ass kicked' by Raptors en route to NBA title

Soccer legend Lionel Messi to play Toronto FC in 2024 at BMO Field