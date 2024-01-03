OG Anunoby shares heartfelt message to Toronto Raptors fans following trade

It has been an emotional week for the Toronto Raptors and their fanbase.

The team pulled off an unexpected trade over the weekend that sent longtime Raptors shooting guard and fan favourite OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks in exchange for Canadian RJ Barrett and point guard Immanuel Quickley.

Most fans reacted positively to the trade with excitement over Barrett and Quickley joining the team. But there was also plenty of sadness to go around as fans were not looking forward to seeing Anunoby wearing another uniform.

It seems like the 26-year-old shared that same bond with the Raptors fanbase. On Tuesday, Anunoby posted a heartfelt message to the Toronto faithful, thanking them for all their support over the seven seasons he spent playing for the Raptors.

"Thank you to all the incredible fans in Canada, my teammates, and the entire Toronto Raptors organization for an amazing 7 years ❤️🇨🇦"

Anunoby was one of the last remaining members of the 2019 team that won the NBA Championship. His departure leaves Pascal Siakim and Chris Boucher as the only players left from that roster.

The trade, although unexpected, wasn't completely out of left field. Rumours have swirled around the Raptors since the start of the season that Toronto GM Masai Ujiri was looking to shake up the team's core. Though Anunoby and Ujiri had a tight connection to one another, it was clear that management thought the team needed to change to move forward.

Anunoby played 35 minutes in his first game with the Knicks on New Year's Day against the Milwaukee Bucks. In that time, he scored 17 points, registered six rebounds and went three-for-six from the three-point line.

The Raptors will play against their former teammate for the first time later this month when they play the Knicks in New York on January 20. Raptors fans will have to wait until March 27 to welcome Anunoby back to Scotiabank Arena.