Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. named cover athlete for 'MLB The Show 24'

The Toronto Blue Jays' biggest star has officially accomplished one of the most iconic things an athlete can do: grace a video game cover.

It was announced today that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be the cover athlete for MLB The Show 24.

And, once again, he's following in the footsteps of his Hall of Fame father — Vladimir Guerrero Sr. — who was on the cover of MLB 2006, the game's predecessor.

"We always look for great baseball players with interesting stories to tell. We also want to partner with great people with fun personalities who genuinely enjoy playing MLB The Show. Intentionality is very important to us, and we've developed a great relationship with the Guerrero family over the years," PlayStation said in a release.

"The Guerreros are the first father-and-son to be featured on our game cover across the years. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a great baseball player and embodies the sport's best qualities."

The cover reveal was officially announced on MLB The Show's Twitch channel earlier today.

It seems like the cover is something that the Guerrero family has been envisioning for a long time.

Asked during the reveal if he had ever foreseen himself as the cover athlete, the younger Guerrero simply replied, "Yeah."

"He came out hot," Guerrero Sr. joked.

Admittedly, it's a bit of odd timing for the cover for Guerrero Jr, who isn't exactly coming off his strongest season with the Blue Jays, though he did win the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby.

Guerrero Jr. had a batting average of .264 with 159 hits, 26 homers, 94 RBIs, and 78 runs scored in 156 games in 2023 while putting up an OPS mark of .788.

By comparison, he put up a mark of .311 with 188 hits, 48 home runs, 111 RBIs, and 123 runs scored in 161 games in 2021 while having a career-best 1.002 OPS and finishing second in voting for the American League MVP.

MLB The Show 24 is available for preorder now and will be available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on March 19.