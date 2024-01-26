Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly jokes that he loves Toronto traffic and weather

Fans and media got a rare chance to mix and mingle with hockey royalty on Thursday, when the Toronto Maple Leafs hosted the team's annual gala, "A Night With Blue & White," at the Fairmont Royal York.

Amid a casino-themed event that featured a surprisingly talented goaltender Joseph Woll on piano, blogTO caught up with Leafs stars John Tavares and Morgan Rielly to ask what the NHL veterans do in Toronto between games.

Tavares and Rielly dished on their favourite spots to dine in Toronto, while also offering some insight into how they spend time with friends and family in the city that cheers them on.

Leafs captain John Tavares, who noted his love of Toronto restaurants Sotto Sotto, Antler and Brodflour, told blogTO that "there's a lot of things I really enjoy doing" when not out sampling the city's dining offerings.

Tavares says he "moved out to Mississauga for the last couple of years," though he had plenty of time living on the west side of Toronto before settling in the 'burbs.

During that time, he enjoyed "being around High Park and Roncy, Liberty Village, even Little Portugal, Little Italy — just being in those neighbourhoods."

"Whether it was grabbing something to eat, grabbing a coffee, just walking around seeing the vibe around town... going through High Park with my kids and my wife, just kind of getting out in nature a little bit."

"There [are] always things that allow you to slow things down during the hockey season, as constantly we're travelling, flying, competing," said the 33-year-old six-time NHL All-Star.

"Just getting a few moments each and every day to do something away from the game is always great, and Toronto is obviously fantastic for that."

Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly says there's a lot he loves about Toronto, though clearly, there are a few things he dislikes about life in Canada's largest city, too.

Rielly, who shared his affinity for Buca's King West location, also noted the city's diversity and great people.

However, in what had to be bit from the 29-year-old Vancouverite, Rielly also listed Toronto's notoriously terrible weather as one of his favourite things about the city.

He kept the comedic bit going by saying that, in addition to the city's atrocious weather extremes, he's also a fan of Toronto's equally miserable traffic conditions.

The Leafs will face off against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night at 7 p.m.