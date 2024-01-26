Sports & Play
Adam Laskaris
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
joseph woll leafs piano

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie surprises fans with amazing piano skills

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll isn't quite ready for a return to the lineup just yet, but he's still finding ways to wow Leafs fans.

During Thursday night's A Night with Blue and White annual fundraising gala by the MLSE Foundation, Woll came out to give those in attendance a show.

But it wasn't with the pads where he was making moves: it was on the piano, where he busted out the theme to the 2014 movie Interstellar.

Fans had plenty to say about the surprise rendition.

Woll has been out with a high ankle sprain since suffering the injury on December 7 in a game against the Ottawa Senators. And though it's been a little over a month since he last saw NHL action, the team is optimistic he's on track for a healthy recovery, even if it isn't a speedy one.

"He's progressing very well, he's going to remain here and work through our bye week and All-Star break," said Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe earlier this week.

"So, he'll remain on the ice. I think the plan or the hope is that once we return, he'll be closer to, or ready to, join our practices… I would say, though, that him coming back to play after the All-Star break would not be imminent. It would be more so progressing with practices and then testing it and progressing from there. Still quite a ways away from games."

The Leafs' final game before next weekend's All-Star Game festivities is this Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets, before returning to action on February 5 against the New York Islanders.

Woll is 8-5-1 in 15 games with a goals against average of 2.80 and a save percentage of .916 this season.

Lead photo by

MLSEfoundation/X
