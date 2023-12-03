What fans pay on the average night out at a Toronto Maple Leafs game

Seeing the Toronto Maple Leafs — one of the most profitable teams in the NHL — play live at Scotiabank Arena has become a pasttime for those with at minimum a few hundred on hand to spend.

In May, gambling website Betway released a report showing that attending a Leafs regular season game would run a family of four an average of $859.68. The price includes four tickets, four hot dogs, two beers and two soft drinks. That's 39 per cent more than the NHL average of $517.60.

Fans were already complaining at the start of the season that rich people have ruined the atmosphere. SeatGeek had earlier reported an average cost of $368 for the 2023-24 campaign tickets.

My $108.12 night with the Leafs

I was lucky enough to score two free, last minute tickets in the 300 level to Tuesday's match versus the Florida Panthers (we won in an overtime shootout), which took care of the ticket cost. I also ate dinner beforehand to avoid an expensive hot dog.

But the Uber to and from the arena ran me $41.12. Four drinks for myself and my friend cost $67.

For contrast, the same Betway report showed that a family of four attending a Panthers home game at the FLA Live Arena could expect to spend about $301.65.

How much do some fans spend?

Ryan Shapcott was one fan who came ready to spend. He told me he's been to about 50 Leafs games, and estimates he spends about $600 after tickets, parking, food, drinks and merch.

For him, merch is a regular cost at games. He bought a first game puck for his wife Ashley, and they both bought hats at the arena, along with jerseys they pre-purchased for the game.

"I have friends with season tickets, so I buy it off of them once they let us know every year that they're going to be selling their tickets," he says.

Plan your drinks

The cheapest drinks you can find at the arena are tall cans of either Coors Light, Miller Lite or Molson Canadian, all at $13 a can. That's a little over $10 more than at the LCBO, where all those drinks would run you $2.90 each.

Prices on beer have gone up between 50 to 75 cents for any given size at Leafs and Raptors games since last season.

Luke Neilson and John Mahlberg have a similar attitude about the costs for a good time with the Leafs, even with the occasional pre-drink built into the night. Both say they go to between three to five games a year.

"I would say I need my favourite tickets," Mahlberg says. "And (that's about) $300. That includes parking, couple of beers and maybe a little bit of food."

For other hockey in the city, SeatGeek shows minor league Toronto Marlies tickets for as low as $17, with an average price of $63.