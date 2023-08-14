Toronto Maple Leafs prospect passes away at age 21

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has sadly passed away at the age of 21.



The news was announced in a statement from his agent Dan Milstein posted to social media.



Amirov had been fighting a brain tumour that was publicly announced in February 2022.



"It is we great sadness that we announce the passing of Rodion Amirov. Two years ago, Rodion was diagnosed with a brain tumour. From the moment he received the news, he refused to speak in the negative, determined to enjoy every day, facing it with the same positive attitude he showed during his hockey career," Milstein wrote.



"We will always remember his courage, his desire, his will, his smile, all of the great things about him. We'd like to thank his doctors, who took great care of him. We'd like to thank the Toronto Maple Leafs and his KHL – Salavat Yulayev Ufa team."

"Both did everything possible to help in any way, doing whatever was necessary for Rodion and the Amirov family. And we'd like to thank hockey fans all over the world who sent notes of encouragement and best wishes over the past two years. They meant so much to the Amirov family."



A Russian-born prospect, Amirov was selected 15th overall by the Leafs in the 2020 NHL Draft, though he had yet to play a game in North America for the franchise.



"There are many other people that have their own sicknesses or illnesses. I want to show by example that I can give people hope," Amirov told Sportsnet at the time of his diagnosis.

"They can see what I am doing, they hopefully take some positives. I am positive. I want to feel that I can play in the best hockey league in the world."