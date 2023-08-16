Ontario lottery player dreamt about winning before hitting the jackpot

A 46-year-old Ontario woman said she had a dream about winning the lottery before hitting the jackpot on a six-figure prize.



Rockland resident Atiya Ibtisam recently won the $300,000 top prize while playing Instant Big Money Pay Day.



The mom of three and restaurant worker said that she "had a dream" that she was going to win big, and her dream became a reality when she scanned her ticket at the store.



"At first I thought I won $3,000," said Ibtisam in a release. "I told the store manager, and she double-checked my ticket. That's when I discovered I had really won $300,000 – I thought I was still dreaming!"



She immediately told her husband and kids about her win and said they were "all very happy" for her.



Ibtisam said her win will "help reduce some stress," especially when it comes to helping plan her daughter's wedding.



"I'm amazed, excited, thankful. It's an unbelievable feeling."