Ontario lottery player finds out she won $22 million jackpot during vacation

Retired academic librarian Laurie Scott has hit the jackpot after over three decades of regularly playing the lottery.

A resident of Kingston, Ontario, Laurie was vacationing outside of her province when she got an email from OLG informing her she had won big time in the June 9 draw.

She had signed up for a Lotto Max subscription so she would never miss a draw, and it sure came in handy.

"My ticket was purchased automatically when I was on vacation," Laurie revealed while at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up her cheque. "I often play my regular numbers, but I won on a Quick Pick."

Unfortunately, since Laurie wasn't in Ontario, she could not log into her OLG account, so she was in the dark about how much she'd won.

"I contacted OLG to get more information, but I had to log into my account to know for sure," she recounted. "It seemed I'd won the jackpot, but I couldn't believe it was real until I saw it for myself. I had to put the news out of my mind to enjoy the rest of my trip."

In hindsight, however, it was probably a good thing. Knowing that the jackpot was a whopping $22 million may have totally distracted her from the trip.

Laurie only found this out once she returned home to Kingston and hurriedly logged into her OLG account.

"I couldn't believe it. I was shocked and excited as I tried to wrap my head around the amount," she shared. "I'm glad I didn't know how much I won while I was on vacation – my thoughts would have been consumed by it!"

The new multimillionaire took some time to process that her life was about to change dramatically.

She video-called her family to share the news: "I told them about my trip, then shared the big news. They were thrilled for me and told me it was wonderful."

"Receiving the cheque was astonishing and overwhelming. I always hoped to win but never dreamed I'd win this much! It's an indescribable feeling. I am so happy," she concluded.

Though home renovations and travel plans are on the winner's mind, she is also feeling very generous with her winnings.

"The security this win provides is incredible," Laurie said. "I also have charities close to my heart that will benefit."

